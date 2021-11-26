 Skip to main content
Brooklyn man accused of using cyber crime to steal from online Wegmans customers
A 23-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of being a cyber criminal who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of groceries by accessing the online accounts of Wegmans customers, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said Maurice Sheftall is charged with felony counts of wire fraud and related cyber crimes.

A criminal complaint charges Sheftall with obtaining the credentials, including logins and passwords, of customers who had accounts on the wegmans.com website.

His activities were discovered by the Buffalo FBI's Cybercrimes Task Force, which arrested Sheftall earlier this month, authorities said.

Wegmans has taken steps to protect customers from future thefts, the FBI said in court papers.

“In total, Sheftall gained unauthorized access to approximately 50 customer accounts and used the customers’ credit cards on file to place approximately 25 fraudulent orders of groceries and other goods, totaling approximately $10,000,” Special Agent Jordan Slavik said in a court statement.

“Wegmans was forced to identify and blacklist certain IP addresses from accessing customer accounts and further protect customers by implementing methods for multifactor authentication on all customer accounts.”

After Sheftall found a way to access online accounts of some Wegmans’ customers, he  blocked some customers from using their own accounts, according to Slavik. 

Stolen groceries were delivered to the Brooklyn apartment of the grandmother of a person connected to Sheftall, the FBI said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire is prosecuting the case.

Sheftall made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was released on conditions. A court-appointed attorney was assigned to represent Sheftall after he said he could not afford to hire a lawyer.

