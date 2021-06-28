Broadway-Bailey shooting continues violent stretch in Buffalo

A man was shot several times Sunday night in the city's Broadway-Bailey area, according to Buffalo police.
Officers responded to the scene near Broadway and Gatchell Street, one block west of Bailey Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m., the department said in a news release.
The victim, whose age was not disclosed, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. His condition was not provided early Monday.
This is the latest incident of gun violence in the city and follows a particularly deadly surge.
There was a quadruple shooting in JFK Park Wednesday night in which the injured included an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old. There was a triple homicide Thursday morning on Ashley Street.
Support Local Journalism
Within a 24-hour period Thursday and Friday, four men were fatally shot in Buffalo. On Friday night, two men were shot within minutes of each other in separate incidents. One of the victims was in critical condition.
There were two fatal shootings early Sunday, killings that brought the city's homicide total for the year to 47 victims. Over the last decade, Buffalo has averaged 50 homicides per year.
Shootings in the city have skyrocketed so far this year. Through May 22, shootings in the city were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data.
Through June 6, 144 people had been shot in Buffalo.
Buffalo is not alone. Cities across the country have reported a rise in gun violence over the last year and a half.
Police ask anyone with information about Sunday night's shooting or others to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.