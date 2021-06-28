Broadway-Bailey shooting continues violent stretch in Buffalo

A man was shot several times Sunday night in the city's Broadway-Bailey area, according to Buffalo police.

Officers responded to the scene near Broadway and Gatchell Street, one block west of Bailey Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m., the department said in a news release.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. His condition was not provided early Monday.

This is the latest incident of gun violence in the city and follows a particularly deadly surge.

There was a quadruple shooting in JFK Park Wednesday night in which the injured included an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old. There was a triple homicide Thursday morning on Ashley Street.

