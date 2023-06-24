Man shot in vehicle on Jefferson Avenue near Tops Market

A man was shot while sitting in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue, just north of the Tops Markets where the May 14, 2022, mass shooting took place, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

- Dale Anderson