Brazilian living in Canada pleads guilty to smuggling aliens into U.S.

A Brazilian citizen living in Canada has pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to bringing aliens to the United States for commercial advantage or private financial gain, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Tiago Mello-Lima, 34, managed and supervised a smuggling operation along with two others. All are accused of launching a boat with four passengers who were not U.S. citizens into the Niagara River from Ontario on April 28, 2019. In prior negotiations with two of the non-citizens, Mello-Lima agreed to charge each of the four about $6,000 to bring them to the U.S.

Mello-Lima drove the boat from Canada to Grand Island, where the four non U-S. citizens disembarked, and Mello-Lima returned the boat to a dock in Canada. Mello-Lima planned the smuggling and arranged for a U.S.-based individual to pick up the four non-U.S. citizens on Grand Island and drive them to their final destinations in the U.S.

Between March 17 and July 2019, Mello-Lima smuggled or aided and abetted the smuggling of six more non-U.S. citizens into the country.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.