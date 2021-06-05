Brawl outside Chippewa Street bar sends one to hospital

A brawl broke out outside of a bar on Chippewa Street early Saturday morning, leaving one person injured, Buffalo police said.
The fight took place just outside The Cowboy, 45 W. Chippewa, shortly after 2:15 a.m.
A video of the fight that was posted to social media showed a group of at least a dozen men involved in the brawl. The men can be seen throwing punches and reaching over a rail to get to each other. One man can be seen hitting another man with a barstool and another man throws a stool into the crowd.
The injured man was taken to Erie County Medical Center.
Police said there were no arrests.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
