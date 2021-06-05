 Skip to main content
Brawl outside Chippewa Street bar sends one to hospital
A brawl broke out outside of a bar on Chippewa Street early Saturday morning, leaving one person injured, Buffalo police said.

The fight took place just outside The Cowboy, 45 W. Chippewa, shortly after 2:15 a.m.

A video of the fight that was posted to social media showed a group of at least a dozen men involved in the brawl. The men can be seen throwing punches and reaching over a rail to get to each other. One man can be seen hitting another man with a barstool and another man throws a stool into the crowd. 

The injured man was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Police said there were no arrests.

Maki Becker

