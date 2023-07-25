A man convicted by a jury last month of killing his former romantic partner was sentenced in Erie County Court Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison.

Keith Renaldo Jr., of Brant, was convicted in June of second-degree murder in the killing of Gina J. Baca, 45, of Angola.

Baca, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, was a mother of four. She also had five grandchildren.

Renaldo, 40, fatally shot Baca with a shotgun on June 26, 2021, according to police. Baca's body was found near a wooded area off Route 438 in Brant on July 1, 2021, after she was reported missing.

Renaldo and Baca had an on-and-off relationship for about two years, according to prosecutors.

A jury convicted Renaldo after deliberating less than three hours.

Renaldo has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction, his defense attorneys said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.