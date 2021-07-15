Brant man charged in Angola woman's homicide

Two weeks after the body of a 45-year-old Angola grandmother who had been reported missing was found in a pond off State Route 438, a Brant man has been charged in her death.

Keith Renaldo Jr., 38, was arraigned Wednesday before Brant Town Justice Jeffrey W. Gier on one count of second-degree murder.

"She was shot twice," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday.

Gina Baca, a mother of four and grandmother of four who is a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, was reported missing by her mother June 27. The last time her mother had heard from her was a text Baca sent the day before.

State police and the Seneca Nation of Indians marshals began a search using drones and K-9 units and issued a plea to the public for help in locating her.

On July 1, authorities located the white BMW that Baca had been driving in a clearing off of Route 438, which runs between Gowanda and Irving through the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation. The area is known as a "party spot" that's near a popular swimming hole, Flynn said. Later the same day, searchers located Baca's body in a pond about 2 miles from where her car was found.

Baca had shotgun wounds to her head and the left side of her body, Flynn said.