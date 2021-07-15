Brant man charged in Angola woman's homicide

Two weeks after the body of a 45-year-old Angola grandmother who had been reported missing was found in a pond off State Route 438, a Brant man has been charged in her death.
Keith Renaldo Jr., 38, was arraigned Wednesday before Brant Town Justice Jeffrey W. Gier on one count of second-degree murder.
"She was shot twice," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday.
Gina Baca, a mother of four and grandmother of four who is a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, was reported missing by her mother June 27. The last time her mother had heard from her was a text Baca sent the day before.
State police and the Seneca Nation of Indians marshals began a search using drones and K-9 units and issued a plea to the public for help in locating her.
Support Local Journalism
On July 1, authorities located the white BMW that Baca had been driving in a clearing off of Route 438, which runs between Gowanda and Irving through the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation. The area is known as a "party spot" that's near a popular swimming hole, Flynn said. Later the same day, searchers located Baca's body in a pond about 2 miles from where her car was found.
Baca had shotgun wounds to her head and the left side of her body, Flynn said.
"We believe she was shot in the vicinity of the pond," Flynn said.
Baca and Renaldo had been in an "on again off again" romantic relationship for about two years, Flynn said. Both grew up on the reservation, he said.
Baca had moved to Virginia and returned to Western New York in early June, he said.
As state police investigated, Renaldo "became a person of interest." He was arrested Wednesday and brought to Town Court.
Renaldo was remanded pending bail being set. He is scheduled to return to Town Court for a felony hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday .
Maki Becker