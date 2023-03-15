A Bradford, Pa., man who abused seven juveniles during a period of more than 20 years has been convicted of 251 counts related to sex crimes and other offenses against children after a two-day jury trial in McKean County Court in Pennsylvania. He was found not guilty on 11 additional charges.

Darvin Carpenter II, 52, of Park Street, was found guilty on 10 counts of rape of a child under 13, 10 counts of rape by forcible compulsion, 55 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 16, three counts of aggravated indecent assault, 20 counts of statutory sexual assault, 20 counts of sexual assault, 112 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of distribution of small amounts of marijuana, three counts of corruption of minors and one count of indecent exposure.

Carpenter has been held in McKean County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail since his arrest last July. At the request of District Attorney Stephanie Vattenburg-Shaffer, bail was increased to $1 million. Carpenter will be required to undergo a review by a sexual offender assessment board. A sentencing date will be scheduled.

According to prosecutors, Carpenter's lengthy history of sex crimes came to light last year after a girl told her mother that he had touched her in a "bad spot." The mother reported it to a child abuse hotline.

An investigation by Pennsylvania State Trooper Eric Thompson of the Lewis Run station turned up six other victims who told of numerous rapes from the age of 5, forced oral sex on children under 13, unlawful touching of children under 16 and providing marijuana to juveniles.

During the trial, six of the victims, now adults, described the incidents, which occurred at various places in McKean County between 2000 and 2022, including Carpenter's residences, his vehicles and the homes of the victims.