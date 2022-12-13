BPD cell block attendant pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining prescription drug

A Buffalo Police Department cell block attendant pleaded guilty Tuesday in Buffalo City Court to a misdemeanor for fraudulently obtaining a prescription drug, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Joseph Slomba, 41, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances after he illegally obtained a prescription from a pharmacy on Broadway on June 18 by concealing that he had already received a prescription re-fill of the drug within the previous 30 days.

The matter was transferred to Drug Treatment Court on Tuesday. If Slomba successfully completes the program, he will be permitted to withdraw his plea and plead guilty to disorderly conduct, a violation, prosecutors said.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit, FBI Buffalo Office and the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel of the Public Integrity Unit.