Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 strangulation death of Buffalo woman

A Buffalo man has been charged in the January 2021 strangulation death of 22-year-old Tiara Lott, whose body was found alongside railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo on Feb. 13, 2021.

Andre C. Whigham, 28, who is also known as "Dro," was arraigned Monday afternoon on one count of second-degree murder before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

Whigham, identified as the boyfriend of the victim, is accused of intentionally causing Lott's death by strangling her with his hands on or about Jan. 29, 2021, inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood.

Flynn was joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown at a news conference Monday afternoon in the District Attorney's Office, where the indictment was announced.

"When it comes to homicides in the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department never, ever stops looking ... for those responsible for these crimes," Brown said.

Law enforcement officers publicly announced in June 2021 that they were searching for Whigham for questioning about Lott's death.

"One we got indication that the defendant left town, we got the U.S. Marshals involved and the U.S. Marshals have been on this case for over a year trying to locate Mr. Whigham ... and he did turn himself in this morning," said Flynn.

The District Attorney also credited Crime Stopper of Western New York for its assistance in trying to locate Whigham.

A year after Lott disappeared, a group of nearly 40 relatives, neighbors and friends gathered to demand justice for her.

Pastor Tim Newkirk, who organized the vigil, said he was at the arraignment on Monday and was grateful to know that Whigham was behind bars.

"We are going all the way with this case. No justice, no peace," Newkirk said in a private Facebook message.

Whigham was remanded without bail Monday. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time, Flynn said.

If convicted of the felony charge against, Whigham faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

