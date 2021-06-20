Boyfriend arrested after firing handgun during Franklin Street domestic dispute

A “shots fired” call in downtown Buffalo late Saturday night ended in the arrest of a man involved in a domestic dispute, police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

Luis Montalvo, 37, allegedly fired his pistol into the air at approximately 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Franklin Street during an incident with his girlfriend, according to DeGeorge, who said Central District officers responded to a call for assistance.

In their investigation, officers found a handgun and arrested Montalvo, of Buffalo, on charges of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. DeGeorge said no injuries resulted from the gunfire.

