Buffalo-area Boy Scout leaders linked to sex abuse involving children
Crime News

More than two dozen Boy Scout leaders from the Buffalo area have been charged by police with molesting children or morals crimes involving children or were barred by the Boy Scouts of America from registering as Scout leaders due to allegations against them involving children. The Boy Scouts put some of these Scout leaders in their “Perversion Files,” also