Boy, 9, shot in ankle by stray bullet

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo police said.
The shooting took place on Ashley Street, near Brownell Street, in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
