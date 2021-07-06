Boy, 3, critically injured in Buffalo’s 13th shooting of holiday weekend

A 3-year-old boy was critically injured when he was shot in the head as part of a quadruple shooting late Monday night as a violent holiday weekend concluded in Buffalo.

A total of 21 people were shot in 13 incidents of gun violence over the three-day Fourth of July weekend, according to the Buffalo Police Department. None of the shootings were fatal.

"I know the numbers are horrible right now," Captain Jeff Rinaldo said at a late morning briefing Tuesday. "The numbers are higher than we’ve seen in years, but we will fix this. It’s just a matter of community involvement and certain other things that are in process."

The most recent shooting incident was the most serious, as a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday morning at Oishei Children's Hospital after a shooting on Donovan Drive in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood.

The boy was among a large group of people gathered outside in a courtyard area watching fireworks just after 11 p.m. Monday when someone began shooting, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. Donovan Drive is just south of East Ferry and is part of the Ferry Grider Homes, apartments run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.