Boy, 3, critically injured in Buffalo’s 11th shooting of holiday weekend

A 3-year-old boy was critically injured following a quadruple shooting late Monday night as a violent holiday weekend concluded in Buffalo.

A total of 18 people were shot in 11 incidents of gun violence over the three-day Fourth of July weekend. None of the shootings were fatal.

The most recent incident was the most serious, as a child was in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital after a shooting on Donovan Drive in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

A large group of people were gathered outside in the courtyard area watching fireworks just after 11 p.m. Monday when someone began shooting, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. Donovan Drive is just south of East Ferry and is part of the Ferry Grider Homes, apartments run by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

The other victims included two Buffalo men, ages 28 and 27, who were in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center, as well as a 28-year-old Buffalo man who was treated and release after his foot was grazed by a bullet.