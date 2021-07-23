Boy, 14, charged in BB gun incident at Buffalo school

A 14-year-old boy faces a weapons charge for allegedly bringing into his school a BB gun that looked like a Glock handgun, Buffalo police said Friday.

The boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for a person under 16.

Some 400 summer school students went on lockdown for about three hours Thursday at Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School after a report that a student had a gun inside the building. Police searched for a gun room by room.

The school is located adjacent to the Buffalo Museum of Science.

A student told his mother he saw a fellow student in a bathroom with what looked like a handgun.

Police later recovered from a classroom a BB gun described as an "exact replica of a Glock handgun," Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The weapon was found behind a file cabinet in a classroom that had nine students in it, he said.