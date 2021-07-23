 Skip to main content
Boy, 14, charged in BB gun incident at Buffalo school
Boy, 14, charged in BB gun incident at Buffalo school

Drew Science Magnet School lock down (copy)

Buffalo Public Schools security official John Vertino, left, tries to settle down anxious parents arriving at the Drew Science Magnet School that was locked down after authorities found a student's BB gun that was almost a perfect replica of a Glock handgun. This was on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

 News staff photographer

A 14-year-old boy faces a weapons charge for allegedly bringing into his school a BB gun that looked like a Glock handgun, Buffalo police said Friday.

The boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for a person under 16.

Some 400 summer school students went on lockdown for about three hours Thursday at Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School after a report that a student had a gun inside the building. Police searched for a gun room by room.

The school is located adjacent to the Buffalo Museum of Science.

A student told his mother he saw a fellow student in a bathroom with what looked like a handgun.

Police later recovered from a classroom a BB gun described as an "exact replica of a Glock handgun," Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The weapon was found behind a file cabinet in a classroom that had nine students in it, he said. 

