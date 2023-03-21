A 13-year-old boy was charged with felony assault for allegedly pistol-whipping a bartender, likely with a BB gun, Buffalo police said Tuesday.

The incident took place about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a bar in the 300 block of Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo.

Police said that two people entered the unnamed bar and when a bartender asked to see their ID, one "displayed what appeared to be a pistol before striking the bartender in the head."

The pair allegedly fled as police arrived at the bar. Officers chased them on foot and apprehended both individuals and recovered a black BB gun, police said.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.