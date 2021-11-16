Boy, 12, struck by vehicle on West Side dies

A 12-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the city's West Side has died, a Buffalo police spokesman said Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.Support this work for $1 a month
The boy, who was struck at about 3:50 p.m. near Albany and Hampshire streets, died at Oishei Children's Hospital.
His name has not been released.
Buffalo police have not released any further details about the incident.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today