Boy, 12, struck by vehicle on West Side dies
A 12-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the city's West Side has died, a Buffalo police spokesman said Tuesday.

The boy, who was struck at about 3:50 p.m. near Albany and Hampshire streets, died at Oishei Children's Hospital.

His name has not been released.

Buffalo police have not released any further details about the incident.

