Boy, 12, shot in ankle by stray bullet
Boy, 12, shot in ankle by stray bullet

A 12-year-old boy was gazed in the ankle by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Ashley Street, near Brownell Street, in Buffalo's Broadway-Bailey neighborhood. The boy was not the intended target of the gunfire, DeGeorge said.

The injured boy was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting the call the police department confidential TIP CALL line at (716) 847-2255. 

Maki Becker

