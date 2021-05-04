Boy, 12, shot in ankle by stray bullet

A 12-year-old boy was gazed in the ankle by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Ashley Street, near Brownell Street, in Buffalo's Broadway-Bailey neighborhood. The boy was not the intended target of the gunfire, DeGeorge said.
The injured boy was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting the call the police department confidential TIP CALL line at (716) 847-2255.
Maki Becker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.