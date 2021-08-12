 Skip to main content
Boy, 10, struck while riding bike, dies
Boy, 10, struck while riding bike, dies

A 10-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while on his bicycle Wednesday died from his injuries, the Cheektowaga Police Department announced Thursday.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the boy, whose name was not released, was sitting on his bike on Lovejoy Street, near Griffith Park, in Sloan, when a vehicle hit him.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition. He later died of his injuries, police said.

The Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit was working on the case and was in contact with the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Police said that the driver of the vehicle was cooperating and that charges were pending.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at 716-686-3580.

