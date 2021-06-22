Border Patrol agents seize 118 pounds of marijuana near Niagara Falls

U.S. Border Patrol agents from Niagara Falls said they seized about $250,000 worth of marijuana last week thanks to an alert citizen who reported suspicious activity in Whirlpool State Park.

Agents said the citizen walking on a trail saw a person dragging what appeared to be plastic-wrapped packages at about 2 p.m. June 17. The person fled the area, leaving the packages behind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The citizen reported the incident to the New York State Parks Police, who contacted the Border Patrol.

Agents found 10 packages with a total weight of 118 pounds. The contents tested positive for marijuana.

A search of the area was conducted with assistance from the Buffalo Air Unit, Air and Marine Operations and the New York State Police and Parks Police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.