Border Patrol agent allegedly sprays urine on supervisor's desk days before retiring

A former Border Patrol agent is facing a federal charge after he allegedly sprayed urine throughout a supervisor's cubicle in the Buffalo Border Patrol Station in the Town of Tonawanda.

Eduardo Flores Jr. has been charged with destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in federal court.

The complaint accuses Flores of spraying urine on Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Brandon Steele's desk, chair, keyboard, clothing, books and personal items, including picture frames, in the cubicle at the station, located at 600 Colvin Woods Parkway, on Aug. 24.

The complaint, which cites video evidence and interviews with Border Patrol personnel, states that Flores retired from the Border Patrol effective Aug. 28, 2020, four days after the alleged crime, which was also Flores' last day in the office.

Steele, upon returning to work after three days off, "noticed an unpleasant scent" at the cubicle, according to the complaint.

Video surveillance footage showed that Flores "began to spray/pour a substance throughout the cubicle" and over the supervisory agent's belongings and "continued this action for about one minute," the complaint states.