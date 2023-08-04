A bookkeeper at an Orchard Park business admitted she wrote checks to herself and paid herself bonus paychecks, stealing $267,000 over a six-year period.

Michele Boland, 52, of Williamsville pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The scheme took place between Feb. 1, 2016, and Aug. 1, 2022, while she was working as a bookkeeper for the unnamed business.

The business noticed irregularities on a company credit card, prompting an investigation. It found that she wrote a series of checks to herself and mislabeled them in the accounting software to appear as legitimate expenses. Boland also received several bonus checks through the company's payroll provider.

She used the money to pay her personal credit card bills, according to prosecutors, and did not declare any of the stolen money on her income taxes.

Boland agreed to pay $266,963.30 in restitution to the business, and an additional $16,400.33 in restitution to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

She is to be sentenced Nov. 14, and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

– Barbara O'Brien