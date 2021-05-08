Bogus cocaine charge led to exoneration and now, a lawsuit against Buffalo

The Buffalo basketball coach who was charged with cocaine possession even though the officers’ field test showed the white powder inside some capsules was not cocaine has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

Morgan T. Eaton had obtained body camera video showing Buffalo Officers Andrew T. Moffett and John M. Davidson guessing during a traffic stop about what the powder could be. But even though it came up negative for cocaine, and Eaton insisted he did not sell drugs, the police charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony that could have led to at least a year in prison.

The charge was dropped months later, last July, after an analyst at the Erie County Central Police Services laboratory concluded the powder was not a controlled substance.

Eaton and his fiancée, the mother of their three children, already knew what it was. The capsules were suppositories she had bought for a yeast infection. The officers had plucked the vial from a bag Dominique Calhoun had left near the child-safety seat in their family van.