Bodycam footage of fatal police shooting shows motorist telling trooper to 'go away'
featured

Bodycam footage of fatal police shooting shows motorist telling trooper to 'go away'

State police shooting

The New York Attorney General's Office on Wednesday released body camera footage from the Buffalo shooting death of James Huber by a state trooper in February.

 (New York State Police via Attorney General's Office)

A state trooper's body camera video released Wednesday captured the tense exchange between the trooper and a motorist he fatally shot Feb. 12 after a lengthy police chase on the Thruway that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The video shows the trooper, Anthony Nigro IV, getting out of his patrol car and approaching a car stopped behind him on Eagle Street in downtown Buffalo. Nigro can be seen holding his gun in front of him.

Warning: Graphic content. Includes scenes of violence and profanity

Nigro can be heard yelling at the driver to get out of his car, repeatedly using expletives.

The driver, James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa., can be seen sitting in his car. He's wearing a ball cap and a tan-colored hoodie. He appears to turn his face away from the trooper while muttering something.

"Get out! Get out!" Nigro orders, pointing his gun at Huber.

"Go away," Huber replies, quietly.

"Get out!" Nigro repeats.

"No," Huber says.

Huber reaches his right hand down to something around the center console.

"Nope," he says.

The camera shows Nigro reaching into Huber's vehicle with his left hand to grab the hood on Huber's sweatshirt while holding his gun in his right hand near Huber's head.

"Get the...." Nigro says, followed by a sudden flurry of motion and sound. Nigro fires twice and the car lurches backward.

Nigro appears to fall on the ground as the car moves in reverse, out of view of the camera.

Seconds later, a loud crash can be heard in the background.

Nigro can be heard on his radio: "7415. Shots fired."

Nigro can next be seen running on Eagle toward Washington Street.

Car Crash

First responders at the scene of the car crash after the fatal shooting of James Huber by a state trooper after a car chase on February 12, 2022.

The video is one of three that the state Attorney General's Office released Wednesday.

A release from the office said the videos were obtained as part of an ongoing investigation and were released to the public "in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters." 

"The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime," according to the release.

Two other videos show the chase, which began on the Thruway in Brant at about 10:38 a.m. Troopers said that the tan-colored sedan was traveling faster than 100 mph at times.

The chase continued to Exit 53, where Huber allegedly struck a state police vehicle and then continued north on Interstate 190 toward downtown. The troopers broke off the chase and then searched for Huber downtown, state police previously said.

The two other videos released Wednesday show Nigro driving during the chase. The third showed his encounter with Huber.

The facades of buildings along Washington Street can be seen through the windshield of Nigro's vehicle, before he makes a turn onto Eagle Street and quickly exits the vehicle, holding a gun in front of him with both hands.

At first, there is no audio to the video. 

Car Crash

First responders at the scene of the car crash after the fatal shooting of James Huber by a state trooper after a car chase on February 12, 2022.

After the shooting, Huber's vehicle is turned over onto its passenger side in a driveway leading to the M&T building. A turn signal blinks. Several guardrails next to the driveway look damaged.

"Get out of here," Nigro yells to a passerby.

"Shots fired. Send an ambulance," Nigro says. 

He gives his location as "Washington and Eagle."

"Driver's been hit. I'm fine," he reports.

He approaches the vehicle, looking into it through the windshield.

"You dumb-ass," Nigro says, his gun blocking the view of the camera.

A few moments later a man, possibly a security guard, walks up.

"Is this the one you were chasing?" he asks Nigro.

"He's dead," Nigro says.

"He's dead?" the man asks.

"Yup."

"You OK?" the man asks.

"I'll be good," Nigro replies.

Cary Arnold, a Pennsylvania woman who had a daughter with Huber 18 years ago, told The Buffalo News previously that she believes Huber might have been heading for the Peace Bridge rally in support of Canadian truckers protesting that country's Covid-19 vaccine mandates when the chase began.

