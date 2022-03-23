Bodycam footage of fatal police shooting shows motorist telling trooper to 'go away'

The camera shows Nigro reaching into Huber's vehicle with his left hand to grab the hood on Huber's sweatshirt while holding his gun in his right hand near Huber's head.

"Get the...." Nigro says, followed by a sudden flurry of motion and sound. Nigro fires twice and the car lurches backward.

Nigro appears to fall on the ground as the car moves in reverse, out of view of the camera.

Seconds later, a loud crash can be heard in the background.

Nigro can be heard on his radio: "7415. Shots fired."

Nigro can next be seen running on Eagle toward Washington Street.

The video is one of three that the state Attorney General's Office released Wednesday.

A release from the office said the videos were obtained as part of an ongoing investigation and were released to the public "in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters."

"The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime," according to the release.