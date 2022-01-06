Body of missing woman recovered from Warsaw gorge

A search for a missing woman turned into a treacherous recovery operation after a body was discovered in the gorge behind Warsaw Village Park Wednesday, Wyoming County authorities said.

Wednesday morning, Warsaw police received a call asking for a welfare check after the family of a woman reported that she hadn't shown up at work, said Police Chief Peter Hoffmeister. He said the woman was originally from the Rochester area and was living in Warsaw.

Police went to the house and did not find her there.

An officer recalled seeing a vehicle was parked near the Warsaw Village Park the previous night and police confirmed that it was her car. Officers followed her footsteps through the snow and determined she may have fallen into the gorge.

About an hour later, a body was located.

"It went from a search and rescue to a recovery," Fire and Emergency Medical Services Coordinator William Streicher said.

The Wyoming County Rope Rescue Team was called in to help a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The conditions for recovering the body were difficult, Hoffmeister said. The gorge is steep and was covered in ice Wednesday.