 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of missing woman recovered from Warsaw gorge
0 comments

Body of missing woman recovered from Warsaw gorge

Support this work for $1 a month

A search for a missing woman turned into a treacherous recovery operation after a body was discovered in the gorge behind Warsaw Village Park Wednesday, Wyoming County authorities said.

Wednesday morning, Warsaw police received a call asking for a welfare check after the family of a woman reported that she hadn't shown up at work, said Police Chief Peter Hoffmeister. He said the woman was originally from the Rochester area and was living in Warsaw.

Police went to the house and did not find her there.

An officer recalled seeing a vehicle was parked near the Warsaw Village Park the previous night and police confirmed that it was her car. Officers followed her footsteps through the snow and determined she may have fallen into the gorge.

About an hour later, a body was located.

"It went from a search and rescue to a recovery," Fire and Emergency Medical Services Coordinator William Streicher said.

The Wyoming County Rope Rescue Team was called in to help a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The conditions for recovering the body were difficult, Hoffmeister said. The gorge is steep and was covered in ice Wednesday.

"People's lives were in danger to get her out of there," he said.

The name of the deceased has not been released. Police are still investigating the incident. Early indications are that the woman was hiking when she fell, Hoffmeister said.

The rope rescue team is made up of members of the Attica, Bennington, Cowlesville, Sheldon, Wyoming and Perry fire companies. Warsaw fire and Wyoming County sheriff's deputies also assisted.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia doctors have ‘grave fears’ for hunger-striking politician

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News