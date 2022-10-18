Body of male found in Jamestown

The body of a male was found in a wooded area off East 2nd Street in Jamestown, Jamestown police announced Tuesday.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the body with family members, officials said. The remains were found behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street.

The police are working with the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the "suspicious situation" to call 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can be made to the police tip line at 716-483-8477.