The body of a male who was shot and killed was found inside a vehicle Friday in the first block of Baynes Street in Buffalo's Grant-Ferry neighborhood, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
Police were called to the scene just after 3 p.m., said police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the police department's Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
- Harold McNeil
