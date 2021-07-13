Body of apparent stabbing victim found in the Town of Tonawanda

The victim of an apparent fatal stabbing was found Monday night on Highland Avenue near Parker Boulevard, according to Town of Tonawanda police.
The man, identified as 28-year-old John H. Callaghan of Amherst by police, was found outside on the ground with an apparent neck laceration shortly after 8 p.m.
Police said an arrest has not been made and no one was in custody.
Police said the incident is not believed to pose a risk to the community.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 879-6614, or the department's confidential tip line at 879-6606.
