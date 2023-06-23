The death of a 57-year-old man whose body was found Thursday on Tonawanda Street in Riverside has been ruled a homicide, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman said.

Spokesman Michael J. De George said the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the Cheektowaga man died by blunt force trauma. DeGeorge did not provide the victim’s name.

The man’s body was found around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Tonawanda Street near Hertel Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.