A body was found in the 500 block of Tonawanda Street, near Hertel Avenue Thursday evening, Buffalo police said.
The discovery was made about 6:30 p.m., according to police.
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Police asked anyone with information about the body to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
