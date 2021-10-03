 Skip to main content
Body found in Niagara River near Unity Island
Body found in Niagara River near Unity Island

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The body of a female was recovered in the Niagara River on Sunday by the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team.

The body had been spotted floating in the river near Unity Island just before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to Buffalo Police. They reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. that the body had been recovered.

