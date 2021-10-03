Body found in Niagara River near Unity Island

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The body of a female was recovered in the Niagara River on Sunday by the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team.
The body had been spotted floating in the river near Unity Island just before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to Buffalo Police. They reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. that the body had been recovered.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
