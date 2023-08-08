A dead body found Monday in an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Main Street has led to a homicide investigation by Buffalo police, according to a spokesman for the police department.

According to the spokesman, officers arrived at the apartment just after 3 p.m. A 37-year-old Buffalo woman was declared deceased at the scene, the spokesman said.

The identity of the woman was not released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the police department's confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.