Body found in Jamestown identified as that of man missing since August

Authorities have identified the body found Monday in Jamestown as that of Clarence L. Kelwaski Jr., Jamestown police announced Wednesday.

The remains were found Monday afternoon in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street in Jamestown.

Kelwaski, 51, of Jamestown has been missing since Aug. 11 when he signed himself out of a drug treatment program in Saratoga Springs, police said.

An autopsy was conducted and police are awaiting the results of tests. They are still trying to determine a cause of death and also how Kelwaski ended up back in Jamestown.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts between Aug. 11 and Monday or about his death to call 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.