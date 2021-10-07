Body found in Chautauqua County ID'd as missing Buffalo woman, who family calls 'the sweetest person'

The last time anyone saw Marquita Mull alive, the 50-year-old Buffalo woman was on Broadway, on her way to picking up her disability check from Community Services, which she did weekly.

That was on June 25.

Three months later, her family learned that the remains of a body found near a trail in rural Chautauqua County nearly 60 miles away was identified as hers.

Mull's family said they don't know how she could have ended up in the Town of Portland, a small rural town in the rolling hills just east of Lake Erie. She suffered from serious mental illness and had physical disabilities after surviving being hit by a car in 2012. She didn't have a car. She didn't even have a cellphone. She didn't know anyone in that area. Her family doesn't know of anyone who would want to do her harm.

"Somebody took my sister and threw my sister away like she was garbage," her younger sister, Wendy Mull said Thursday afternoon, hours after being informed by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office that her sister's body had been identified.

Putting a name to the body only deepens a mystery unfolding in Chautauqua County.