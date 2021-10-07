Body found in Chautauqua County ID'd as missing Buffalo woman, who family calls 'the sweetest person'

The last time anyone saw Marquita Mull alive, the 50-year-old Buffalo woman was on Broadway, on her way to picking up her disability check from Community Services, which she did weekly.
That was on June 25.
Three months later, her family learned that the remains of a body found near a trail in rural Chautauqua County nearly 60 miles away was identified as hers.
Mull's family said they don't know how she could have ended up in the Town of Portland, a small rural town in the rolling hills just east of Lake Erie. She suffered from serious mental illness and had physical disabilities after surviving being hit by a car in 2012. She didn't have a car. She didn't even have a cellphone. She didn't know anyone in that area. Her family doesn't know of anyone who would want to do her harm.
"Somebody took my sister and threw my sister away like she was garbage," her younger sister, Wendy Mull said Thursday afternoon, hours after being informed by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office that her sister's body had been identified.
Putting a name to the body only deepens a mystery unfolding in Chautauqua County.
Mull's remains were found on Sept. 27, a day after a woman walking along the trail spotted what she thought was an old bottle. It turned out to be a human skull. Sheriff's deputies and a team of forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., were at the scene, excavating what turned out to be a mostly intact skeleton from a shallow grave when they noticed a distinct odor.
That turned out to be Mull's body, which was less than 10 yards away in a gully.
Thursday morning, in a packed press conference inside the Chautauqua County emergency services office, Sheriff Jim Quattrone provided an update on the investigation into the two bodies.
The skeletal remains have not been identified yet, he said.
However, dental records ruled out the possibility that they could have been either Corrie L. Anderson or Lori Ceci Bova.
Anderson, 36, of Ashville, was last seen Oct. 28, 2008, in Jamestown. She was reported missing after she failed to pick up her child. Bova, 26, was last seen in the early morning hours of June 7, 1997, walking from the Lakewood apartment she and her husband shared.
Now, DNA tests will be conducted on the skeletal remains, which may have been there for decades. Samples from the remains will be taken to the state crime lab in Albany for analysis. Results are expected back in four to six weeks, Quattrone said.
It's possible that those remains could be those of Patricia Laemmerhirt, a mother of four from Westfield, who disappeared in 1976, but they could also be any number of missing women from around the region, he said.
"We are also entering all our information into a national database, hoping that could lead us to a potential identification," he said.
Is there a connection between the two cases?
"I have no idea," Quattrone said. "That's a speculation. I don't want to go there yet. We're going to face the facts. The proximity indicates maybe. But there's such a timeline in between the two."
However, he does believe that foul play is involved in both cases. The skeleton appeared to have been buried.
And Mull's body seemed to have been dumped. "We do believe someone brought her to this location," Quattrone said.
Mull's family in Buffalo is baffled.
Mull faced many challenges in her life, her sisters Wendy and Diane Mull said.
Marquita Mull, who they called "Kiki" and "Quita," suffered from mental illness and had learning disabilities. In 2012, she was left critically injured when a car struck her as she was crossing the street in Niagara Falls. Despite all that, Wendy Mull said, her sister was always a warm and loving person.
"She was the sweetest person," she said. "Our family, we all love each other." She had three children, but one died.
Marquita Mull spent her days taking the bus to various spots around Buffalo – the Broadway Market, the Central Library downtown, the foot of Ferry and the Walden Galleria.
She would sometimes go months between talking to her sisters but she would call her father just about every day, he said.
"She would always call me," Willie Mull said. "She'd say, 'I love you, I'm taking my medicine.' "
Diane Mull said the last time she saw her sister in person was around April when she and other family members ran into her unexpectedly at the Galleria.
She looked skinnier than normal and didn't seem to be on her meds, Wendy Mull said. The family bought her something to eat and also got her a manicure.
The family said that she called her father on Father's Day – June 20 – and that was the last time they spoke.
Willie Mull said he began getting worried when he didn't hear from his daughter. Then in mid-July, he got a call from a social worker from Community Services. Diane Mull saw the message on her father's cellphone and called the number back. "She told me Marquita hasn't picked up her check in three weeks," she said.
On July 18, Marquita's son went to the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District office to report her missing.
The Police Department's Special Victims Unit opened an investigation the next day and Mull's information was entered into a state missing persons database, police said.
Detectives contacted the family often as the family waited for answers. The family and police officers put up posters in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood and the library in the hopes of finding someone who saw her.
Buffalo police are assisting the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office as they investigate the two bodies, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Quattrone's office is also working with State Police and the FBI on the investigation.
Mull's family doesn't know what to make of the second body found so close to Marquita's.
But they suspect there has to be some sort of connection.
"Somebody knew to take her there," Diane Mull said. "That's my personal thing, but I just don't believe in coincidences."