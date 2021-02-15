 Skip to main content
Body found believed to be missing Buffalo woman
A Buffalo woman missing for more than two weeks is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Buffalo Police said they believe a body discovered on railroad tracks near Wex Avenue Saturday is Tiara Lott. The 22-year-old woman had been missing since Jan. 29.

Police are awaiting the findings of an autopsy to make an official identification, according to Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

"The family was notified by our homicide unit of the discovery, and this case is remains under investigation as a homicide," Rinaldo said in an email.

