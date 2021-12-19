Body-cam video disclosure, Covid isolation lead to two mistrials

Two criminal cases involving gun violence ended in mistrials in Erie County Court over the last week and a half.

Judge Susan Eagan declared a mistrial in the case of a man charged in a July 2020 nonfatal shooting in Buffalo after a dispute arose between prosecutors and defense attorneys about the disclosure of some video footage from a police officer's body camera.

Prosecutors turned over the body-cam footage in the fall of 2020, but failed to notify the defense that it contained material favorable to the defendant, Marshawn D. Levy, said Louis P. Violanti, one of Levy's attorneys.

Evidence that could be used to negate a defendant's guilt is known as "Brady material" and, by law, must be disclosed as such to the defense.

Levy's defense attorneys discovered the video – which they say was not properly labeled as "Brady material" – as they prepared for trial, Violanti said.

"Once we brought it to the court's attention, the judge reviewed the footage and ruled that it is, in fact, exculpatory Brady material," said Violanti, who is representing Levy along with attorney Paul Michalek.

Prosecutors disputed Violanti's assertion.