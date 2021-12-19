Body-cam video disclosure, Covid isolation lead to two mistrials

Two criminal cases involving gun violence ended in mistrials in Erie County Court over the last week and a half.
Judge Susan Eagan declared a mistrial in the case of a man charged in a July 2020 nonfatal shooting in Buffalo after a dispute arose between prosecutors and defense attorneys about the disclosure of some video footage from a police officer's body camera.
Prosecutors turned over the body-cam footage in the fall of 2020, but failed to notify the defense that it contained material favorable to the defendant, Marshawn D. Levy, said Louis P. Violanti, one of Levy's attorneys.
Evidence that could be used to negate a defendant's guilt is known as "Brady material" and, by law, must be disclosed as such to the defense.
Levy's defense attorneys discovered the video – which they say was not properly labeled as "Brady material" – as they prepared for trial, Violanti said.
"Once we brought it to the court's attention, the judge reviewed the footage and ruled that it is, in fact, exculpatory Brady material," said Violanti, who is representing Levy along with attorney Paul Michalek.
Prosecutors disputed Violanti's assertion.
"The judge did not say that our office withheld Brady material," Kait Munro, spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office, said in an email.
The mistrial was declared "to allow defense counsel additional time to review police body-camera video and talk with witnesses shown in the body-cam footage," Munro said.
Neither defense attorneys nor prosecutors would say what the footage showed.
Levy, 37, is accused of shooting and injuring a 36-year-old man on Fisher Street, near Lang Avenue, on July 14, 2020.
Levy remains released on bail. Attorneys are scheduled to have a conference with the judge about the case on Feb. 16.
The other case that ended in a mistrial was a homicide case from April 2020. The trial failed to make it out of the jury selection phase after a witness in the case had to enter Covid-related isolation, according to attorneys involved.
Eagan, who also was the judge on this case, on Wednesday declared a mistrial in Andrello M. Brown's murder trial on the third day of jury selection. Brown, 37, faces second-degree murder and second-degree weapons charges in the killing of Clint Reeder, 41.
Reeder was fatally shot April 12, 2020, on Stockbridge Avenue, near Parkridge Avenue, in the Bailey-East Amherst area, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Jury selection in Brown's new trial is scheduled to begin April 4. He remains in custody at the Erie County Correctional Facility.