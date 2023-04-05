The bodies of a father and son from Lockport were found Sunday in an Orleans County orchard, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, according to Orleans County Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked 75 feet from the roadway in an orchard on Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies found two deceased individuals, each about 400 feet from the vehicle, Bourke said.

The two were identified as Henry F. Spoon Jr., 39, and his 14-year-old son, Shawn. Bourke said that, according to evidence found at the scene and findings from the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, based on autopsies of the two bodies, Henry Spoon shot his son, Shawn, in the head with a rifle and cut the boy's throat with a knife. Henry Spoon then tried to cut his own throat before shooting himself in the head with the rifle.

An investigation by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine what led to the incident. Other government agencies involved in the investigation include the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office, Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, Lockport Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Those with information about the incident are being asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527.