BMHA commissioner charged with forcibly touching woman

A Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority commissioner has been charged with forcibly touching a woman last month.

Alan R. Core Sr., 58, of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Core was charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

He is accused of forcibly touching the intimate parts of the woman in her apartment June 22.

Core is one of five commissioners appointed to the board by Mayor Byron W. Brown. A spokesman for the mayor did not respond to a question about Core on Wednesday evening.

Gillian D. Brown, executive director of the BMHA, declined to comment.

"It would be inappropriate for me to comment on this at all until I’ve spoken to Mr. Core," Brown said.

Core, whose Facebook page identifies him as the pastor of First Centennial Missionary Baptist Church, also operates the Alan R. Core Funeral Home.

Core was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 17.