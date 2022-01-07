Blaze at Somerset power plant sends multiple fire companies to scene

A fire at the dormant Somerset power plant has sent members of eight fire companies to the plant.

"We have a good handle on the fire," a Barker Fire Company assistant chief broadcast at 10:54 a.m., about an hour and 15 minutes after the fire company arrived at the plant.

The comment was audible on a YouTube channel that carries Niagara County scanner traffic.

However, nearly two hours later, firefighters were still pouring water on the blaze.

According to those broadcasts, smoke and flames were visible at the former coal-burning power plant about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A nearby resident told The Buffalo News that black smoke was visible, coming from the plant's smokestack.

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said the fire apparently started in a module, a smaller smokestack, during some construction work.

"There is black smoke and potentially rubber burning with other items," Filicetti said.

A Sheriff's Office dispatcher told The Buffalo News about 10:30 that the fire was being brought under control and there were no reports of injuries.