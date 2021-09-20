Blasts mistaken for gunshots set off manhunt near Batavia

Explosions used to scare animals away from crops were mistaken for gunshots and set off a five-hour manhunt for a suspect Sunday night near Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Police and witnesses incorrectly reported that a motorist running away from a traffic stop fired a gun at a Genesee County sheriff's deputy because they mistook the sounds of a propane cannon in a farmer's field for gunshots, authorities said Monday.

The extensive search for the suspect drew several law enforcement agencies, aided by a State Police helicopter and drones, and required securing a large area near where Route 33 and Mill Road meet in Stafford, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. Sunday when a deputy pulled over an erratically moving vehicle on Route 33. The driver soon ran into nearby farmland, pursued by the deputy, who saw the driver pull a handgun from his waistband before losing sight of him in a wooded area.

