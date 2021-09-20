Blasts mistaken for gunshots set off manhunt near Batavia

Explosions used to scare animals away from crops were mistaken for gunshots and set off a five-hour manhunt for a suspect Sunday night near Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.
Police and witnesses incorrectly reported that a motorist running away from a traffic stop fired a gun at a Genesee County sheriff's deputy because they mistook the sounds of a propane cannon in a farmer's field for gunshots, authorities said Monday.
The extensive search for the suspect drew several law enforcement agencies, aided by a State Police helicopter and drones, and required securing a large area near where Route 33 and Mill Road meet in Stafford, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident began at about 6 p.m. Sunday when a deputy pulled over an erratically moving vehicle on Route 33. The driver soon ran into nearby farmland, pursued by the deputy, who saw the driver pull a handgun from his waistband before losing sight of him in a wooded area.
As the deputy walked back to secure the vehicle and its passenger, he heard an apparent gunshot, followed periodically by others, coming from near where the suspect had run off. Other responding officers and at least one witness reported the noises sounded like gunshots.
Local news outlets initially reported that at least several shots were fired. Further investigation determined the sounds came from a propane-fueled cannon used to scare away birds and other wildlife from crops, the Sheriff's Office said.
At about 11:20 p.m., the sheriff's SWAT team took the driver into custody near Westbrook Road and police later recovered a handgun discarded in the area.
No one was injured in the incident and deputies say neither law enforcement nor the suspect fired a weapon.
The driver, Arthur J. Brown, 44, of Leroy, faces numerous charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court, remanded to the Genesee County Jail and must return to court on Oct. 5.
The passenger, Breanna A. Smith, 29, of Rochester, was ticketed for criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was wanted on a probation violation from Florida, but authorities in that state declined to extradite her.