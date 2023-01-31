Blasdell man who pretended to be Homeland Security officer sentenced to 6 months in prison

A Blasdell man who pretended to be a U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer has been sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder to serve six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 52-year-old David J. Erhardt was convicted of unauthorized possession of an imitation badge. In May 2016, Erhardt began a romantic relationship with a woman during which he falsely claimed to have obtained employment with the Department of Homeland Security. On Aug. 30, 2020, Erhardt texted the woman a photograph of a Homeland Security Investigations badge, but it turned out he was neither an employee nor a contractor of the Department of Homeland Security. Nor did he have any legal authority to possess such a badge or an imitation of one, according to prosecutors.