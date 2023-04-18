A Blasdell man who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge has been sentenced to 5½ years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. imposed the penalty on Shawn Kostelny, 57, for his conviction on possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Prosecutors said Kostelny sent child pornography images to Homeland Security Investigations special agent in June 2020, using peer-to-peer software on the internet.

When a search warrant was executed in August 2020 at Kostelny's home, officers seized 49 electronic devices containing 8,018 images and 686 videos of child pornography, including more than 600 images on a computer hard drive, some depicting violence or sexual abuse of an infant or toddler.

Kostelny pleaded guilty in July 2022 to the charge, which carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.