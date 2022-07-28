 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blasdell man faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child porn

A 56-year-old Blasdell man faces a maximum sentence of prison 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that in June 2020, Shawn Kostelny distributed images of child pornography to an undercover officer over the internet, using peer-to-peer software.

Numerous electronics, including a hard drive, were seized during an Aug. 14, 2020, search of Kostelny's residence. The hard drive had over 600 images of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Some of the images seized included prepubescent minors, the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, and depictions of violence.   

Kostelny is scheduled to be sentenced before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. on Nov. 22.

