Blasdell man accused of wire fraud, impersonating federal officer
top story

Blasdell man accused of wire fraud, impersonating federal officer

A Blasdell man has been indicted on charges he bilked a romantic partner out of nearly $73,000 and falsely claimed he worked for two federal agencies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

David J. Erhardt, 51, has been charged with 24 counts of wire fraud, two counts of false personation of an officer and one count of making a false statement to government agents, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Erhardt is accused of lying to his partner about working for the Department of Homeland Security and the CIA. He's is also accused of making false statements to make the partner believe he needed money to pay medical expenses and to settle the will of his deceased father, prosecutors said.

The victim also gave Erhardt art supplies and musical instruments after he allegedly told her he ran a center that housed child trafficking victims in Niagara Falls.

Erhardt's alleged fraud scheme lasted from May 2016 until early July, according to prosecutors.

