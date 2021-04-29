Bite takes off piece of man's ear in Broadway attack

A man had part of his ear bitten off Wednesday afternoon during an altercation on Broadway, according to a Buffalo police report.
The victim told police a man he knew got into a "physical engagement" with him at about 5:18 p.m. at a location on Broadway, between Koons Avenue and Liddell Street, according to the report.
The top part of the victim's ear was bitten off and the victim also suffered cuts to his arms, according to the report.
The attacker fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.