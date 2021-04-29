 Skip to main content
Bite takes off piece of man's ear in Broadway attack
A man had part of his ear bitten off Wednesday afternoon during an altercation on Broadway, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police a man he knew got into a "physical engagement" with him at about 5:18 p.m. at a location on Broadway, between Koons Avenue and Liddell Street, according to the report.

The top part of the victim's ear was bitten off and the victim also suffered cuts to his arms, according to the report.

The attacker fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center.

