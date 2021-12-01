Bills fan gets $1.1M settlement after assault by sheriff's deputy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The ruling meant that if the case went to trial, a jury could focus only on the compensation Belsito was due, not on whether the county should compensate him.

Insurance pays most of settlement

Erie County is self-insured and pays most monetary settlements from taxpayer dollars. However, the Bills long ago insisted Erie County carry insurance for stadium security. The insurer – AXA XL Insurance, according to court documents – has provided $1 million of the settlement amount. County government will pay the remaining $100,000.

The Buffalo News ascertained the settlement amount through a Freedom of Information request after lawyers on both sides vowed to keep terms of the accord private.

Belsito, according to the deal, cannot talk to the news media about the lawsuit's resolution and the facts of the settlement. The same goes for his lawyer, Aaron F. Glazer.

“I am bound by a confidentiality agreement and therefore cannot comment on the resolution of the claim with any specificity," Glazer said. "With that being said, the Belsito family is satisfied with the resolution of the claim and pleased that the policies of the Sheriff's Office have been altered as a result. At the end of the day, Nick is glad to have the matter behind him.”