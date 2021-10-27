Billboard added to effort to find missing Buffalo 13-year-old

It has been one year and 84 days since Jaylen Griffin's family last saw him.

There have been search parties, social media posts and news coverage.

Now there's a billboard with the 13-year-old's picture along one of Buffalo's busiest highways.

Jaylen's family remains traumatized, both from the boy's disappearance and other tragedies, including the killing of his older brother a few months later, said Tim Newkirk, pastor of GYC Ministries.

"They're looking for answers," said Newkirk, who also founded Community Action Coalition of Western New York, which works to help the families of missing children.

Jaylen was 12 when he was last seen Aug. 4, 2020, at the family's home on Warren Avenue, not far from the Central Terminal. At the time, he was 5 feet, 3 inches and 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The billboard recently put up near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Virginia Street, visible from the Kensington Expressway, asks anyone with information to call 716-770-9093.

Buffalo police detectives continue to work the case, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

