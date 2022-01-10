Biggest donor to Buffalo politicians stung by charges he defrauded pandemic loan program

Twenty-two years ago, a mystery man from the Middle East named Hormoz L. Mansouri stepped into the world of Western New York politics, throwing money at politicians at a pace no one had ever seen before.
An engineer who was born in Pakistan and raised in Iran, Mansouri said he arrived in Buffalo in 1972 with $6 in his pocket, but he gave more than $500,000 to politicians and political committees between 1999 and 2021.
“Over that period of time, I don’t know of anyone in Western New York who has donated close to that amount to political causes,” said Leonard Lenihan, former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee. “Hormoz gave money to Democrats and Republicans. He is unique.”
“He seemed to come out of nowhere, and became known as a player – a really big player – almost immediately,” said Republican Carl Calabrese, a former deputy county executive for Erie County. “Hormoz had a very generous checkbook. You don’t see donations like that in Western New York.”
On Aug. 10, Mansouri became known for something else. The 67-year-old Amherst man became the defendant in a felony fraud case at U.S. District Court.
Federal agents raided his business office in the Town of Tonawanda, seized $1.9 million from his bank accounts and charged him with defrauding federal government programs designed to help companies that were struggling because of the pandemic.
According to court papers, Mansouri is accused of using a complex series of schemes to fraudulently obtain $3.4 million in federally subsidized pandemic loans for eight companies he ran.
Mansouri used some of the pandemic relief money to pay off a $644,805 debt to an unnamed casino, and another $200,000 was allegedly used to fund Mansouri’s recent unsuccessful campaign to become Erie County comptroller, FBI Special Agent Allan Rains alleged in a criminal complaint.
Those accusations stung Mansouri, who is “extremely proud” of his American citizenship and his love for his adopted country, said one of his attorneys, Herbert L. Greenman.
“Being an American citizen is something that means a lot to him. It’s something that he does not take for granted,” Greenman said. “He emphatically pleads not guilty to these charges.”
Mansouri, an affable man who has spoken to The Buffalo News many times in the past, declined to comment on his case when a reporter from The News visited his Sheridan Drive office Dec. 16.
“My attorneys say all questions must be directed to them, so I need to keep my mouth shut,” said Mansouri, whose comptroller campaign ended when an appeals court knocked him off the Democratic primary ballot because his designating petition contained invalid signatures.
Playing the slots
When U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer released Mansouri on $250,000 bond after his August arrest, the judge ordered Mansouri to stay out of casinos and Off-Track Betting parlors, and also ordered him to enroll in a program for compulsive gamblers.
For years, Mansouri has been a high-stakes gambler whose game of choice is slot machines, according to two people who know him well, including a longtime friend, Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo.
“I’ve been with Hormoz in Las Vegas at least four times. When you’re with Hormoz, you’re treated like royalty in the best casinos in Vegas,” Lorigo said. “I once saw him win more than $400,000 in one hour, betting $1,000 a play on a slot machine in the high-stakes room.”
Mansouri told him that – unlike many gamblers – he reports all his annual gambling wins and losses to the Internal Revenue Service, Lorigo said.
Lorigo said he once asked Mansouri why he gambles so much.
“This is a very intelligent man, a nuclear engineer with a Ph.D. I once asked him, ‘Why do you do that? Why something as mindless as slot machines?’ ” Lorigo said.
“He told me that’s why he likes it. It’s mindless fun for Hormoz, relaxing entertainment.”
When asked if Mansouri is a problem gambler, Lorigo said: “I’ve known him for two decades, and I can only tell you I’ve never had the impression that he was betting money that he didn’t have the wherewithal to lose.”
Greenman declined to comment on Mansouri’s gambling and the reasons for the restrictions set by Roemer.
A political high roller
There is no dispute about Mansouri’s status as a high roller when it comes to political donations. Records show he, his businesses and his wife, Lorraine, gave at least $534,885 to candidates and political committees in New York State, and outside the state.
The state Board of Elections website shows the Mansouris and his businesses donated a total of $417,085 to political committees registered between October 1999 and August 2021.
The vast majority of the donations came from Hormoz Mansouri, a close political ally of G. Steven Pigeon, the former county Democratic Party chairman who is embroiled in his own legal problems. Pigeon faces sentencings in federal and state court after pleading guilty to political fundraising crimes. State police arrested him Dec. 2 on charges that he raped a young girl, which Pigeon denies.
Support Local Journalism
Mansouri’s favorite causes included the state Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, to which he gave $51,000, and former State Sen. Anthony Nanula, whose campaigns received $35,800.
A registered Democrat, Mansouri gave most of his donations to Democrats, but was generous with Republicans, too. He donated $20,849 to the Erie County Democratic Committee and $12,000 to the Niagara County Republican Committee. Within a few days in November 2005, he gave $10,000 each to the state Republican and Democratic parties.
“It’s called covering your bets, giving money to both sides. A lot of big players do it,” said Calabrese, who worked as a political consultant after retiring from government service.
In addition to the donations recorded on the state elections website, campaign spending records show that Mansouri and his wife gave $117,800 to candidates for federal offices. The recipients included Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo; former Rep. Thomas Reynolds, a Republican; and some out-of-state candidates, including former presidential candidates Joe Lieberman, John Edwards, Dick Gephardt and Edward Kennedy.
Mansouri gave at least $70,000 in donations to the Democratic National Committee, the federal records show.
Over the past 20 years, Mansouri’s engineering firm has been awarded contracts on numerous projects funded by the federal, state and local governments. Some of his businesses have Minority Business Enterprise status, which gives them a better chance to win state and federal contracts.
During a 2016 interview, The News asked Mansouri if he donated money to politicians to enable his companies to get lucrative government contracts. He said he did not.
“I donate money to politicians who I think will make a difference, candidates who will put the interests of all the people above their own personal interests … Usually, they disappoint me,” he said at the time.
Calabrese, who served as deputy county executive from 2000 to 2005, said Mansouri actively sought government contracts, including those awarded by the county. But Calabrese said he never knew Mansouri to demand government work in exchange for political donations.
“I’ve never known Hormoz to demand any kind of quid pro quo arrangement,” Calabrese said. “Like most sophisticated donors, he knew that those donations would grant you access to at least make your case to seek a contract.”
He added that Mansouri’s companies, including his flagship company, the EI Team, are known for doing quality work on government-funded projects.
Layoffs and lost contracts
According to the EI Team’s website, the company has worked on recent projects for Erie Community College, the Town of Hamburg, the West Seneca Fire District, the Cattaraugus Community Action program in Salamanca and the Rochester Housing Authority. The company said it has expertise in planning, design, architecture, project management, construction support and mechanical, structural and electrical engineering.
Mansouri’s companies do almost all of their work on government contracts, for school districts, sewer authorities and water authorities, including many in the New York City area, said a source closely familiar with the Mansouri companies.
The criminal case filed against Mansouri in August has been a disaster for his businesses, one of Mansouri’s longtime employees told The News.
“The past few months have been devastating for him ... he’s under tremendous pressure,” said the employee, who spoke to a reporter on the condition that he or she would not be identified by name.
Mansouri’s companies have lost several contracts since the criminal charges were filed, and he had to lay off more than half of his 20 full-time employees, the employee said.
“When the government comes after you, and it’s publicized, some people are going to walk away from you,” Lorigo said. “You don’t have the resources to fight that the government has.”
Mansouri is charged with felony counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and money laundering. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo said in court papers.
In the vast majority of federal cases, sentencing guidelines dictate a much shorter prison term.
“This defendant is now part of a growing list of individuals that this office has charged who sought to steal for themselves money which was intended to assist businesses and employees crippled by the pandemic,” said then-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy when he announced the arrest. “The greed exhibited by such individuals in the face of a national crisis is criminal.”
Investigators from the IRS worked on the case with the FBI.
The pandemic relief programs that Mansouri is accused of defrauding have “very complicated” regulations that have caused difficulty for many business people, Greenman said.
In past interviews with The News, Mansouri has spoken about his love for Buffalo and the United States.
He said he grew up in Iran, where his father worked as a petroleum engineer. His grandfather was an architect, and Mansouri said he began working at construction sites at age 11, “doing anything they needed me to do …sometimes in 110-degree weather.”
He said he arrived in Buffalo in early 1972 to begin attending classes at the University at Buffalo, working his way through college by cleaning rooms at a hotel and busing tables at Gleason’s, a popular hamburger restaurant. Mansouri said he later earned his doctorate at the University of Arizona, returning to Buffalo to start his engineering business.
“He loves his community and his country,” Lorigo said. “That is one reason these charges are so difficult for him.”