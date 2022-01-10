Biggest donor to Buffalo politicians stung by charges he defrauded pandemic loan program

“The past few months have been devastating for him ... he’s under tremendous pressure,” said the employee, who spoke to a reporter on the condition that he or she would not be identified by name.

Mansouri’s companies have lost several contracts since the criminal charges were filed, and he had to lay off more than half of his 20 full-time employees, the employee said.

“When the government comes after you, and it’s publicized, some people are going to walk away from you,” Lorigo said. “You don’t have the resources to fight that the government has.”

Mansouri is charged with felony counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and money laundering. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo said in court papers.

In the vast majority of federal cases, sentencing guidelines dictate a much shorter prison term.