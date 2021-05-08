 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bicyclist killed in Buffalo crash, driver of car charged with vehicular manslaughter
0 comments
top story

Bicyclist killed in Buffalo crash, driver of car charged with vehicular manslaughter

Support this work for $1 a month

A Tonawanda man has been charged with impaired driving and vehicular manslaughter after a Friday night crash that killed a bicyclist, Buffalo police said.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue, a police spokesman said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The bicyclist, identified only as female, died at the scene. Investigators are attempting to identify the victim, police said.

The bicyclist was struck by a Ford Taurus that was heading east on East Ferry.

Police identified the driver of the Taurus as Zaire Pittman, 24, of Tonawanda.

Pittman was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: West Side apartments first in nation to offer unique bed

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News