Bicyclist killed in Buffalo crash, driver of car charged with vehicular manslaughter

A Tonawanda man has been charged with impaired driving and vehicular manslaughter after a Friday night crash that killed a bicyclist, Buffalo police said.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue, a police spokesman said in a news release.
The bicyclist, identified only as female, died at the scene. Investigators are attempting to identify the victim, police said.
The bicyclist was struck by a Ford Taurus that was heading east on East Ferry.
Police identified the driver of the Taurus as Zaire Pittman, 24, of Tonawanda.
Pittman was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.