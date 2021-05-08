Bicyclist killed in Buffalo crash, driver of car charged with vehicular manslaughter

A Tonawanda man has been charged with impaired driving and vehicular manslaughter after a Friday night crash that killed a bicyclist, Buffalo police said.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue, a police spokesman said in a news release.

The bicyclist, identified only as female, died at the scene. Investigators are attempting to identify the victim, police said.

The bicyclist was struck by a Ford Taurus that was heading east on East Ferry.

Police identified the driver of the Taurus as Zaire Pittman, 24, of Tonawanda.

Pittman was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

